At Davos WEF summit, Tamil Nadu pitches itself as perfect State for R&D and design

CHENNAI: From expansion plans by automobile and electronics giants, including shifting supply chain components to the State, new data centres, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to FMCG manufacturing by a global food processing entity, and superfood giant exploring entry, Tamil Nadu is attracting interest among a wide range of participants at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

During the meetings with the top executives of leading companies from around the world, the delegation led by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa pitched the State as an emerging destination for research, development, and advanced manufacturing.

Among the strengths that the team highlighted was Tamil Nadu’s comparative advantage over other states, including a deep talent pool, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a comprehensive approach to skill development.

“Our goal is to see that world-class innovations get their start in our State, scaling up from here to global markets. It is a part of our broader agenda to start designing and developing products in Tamil Nadu and not just manufacturing them,” said Rajaa.