Tamil Nadu: Petrol dealers warns stoppage of digital payments over cybercrime harassment

The association said when cybercrime investigations trace the transaction trail, a payment made at a petrol outlet too comes under the scrutiny, even though the dealer has no way of knowing the source or history of the customer's money.

TNPDA president K P Murali said Cyber Crime authorities send requests to banks to freeze accounts into which disputed transactions have reached. The dealers had earlier been approaching banks, submitting their explanations and getting the account released while the disputed amount remained on hold pending investigation. The issue, Murali said, has now escalated to dealers being taken to police stations for inquiry.

“Many dealers were among those who were affected. A woman petrol dealer who was taken from her house at around 5.30 am for inquiry. Her husband accompanied her and they remained at the police station until around 8 pm,” he said. Adding that, investigators could instead visit the outlet or the dealer's house and collect the required documents and transaction details.