"Tamil Nadu people have PM Modi in their hearts," says Piyush Goyal during visit to state

CHENNAI: Amid his three-day-visit to Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the people of the state have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their hearts. Goyal is on a three-day visit to the state to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at multiple locations.

"I think the love and affection that the people of Tamil Nadu have for PM Modi, the enthusiasm that I've seen, makes my heart go out to the people of Tamil Nadu. I am thrilled with the 3-day visit. I am very confident that the people of Tamil Nadu have PM Modi in their hearts," Goyal said while speaking to reporters.

"PM Modi is an admirer of Tamil Nadu culture and the language of the hard-working and honest people of Tamil Nadu, and we will all work together for a Viksit Bharat. We have all taken the pledge to become Viksit Bharat ambassadors. And work shoulder-to-shoulder with Prime Minister Modi. I'm sure the people of Tamil Nadu will continue to give their blessings and support to Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister paid tributes to the late DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth at his residence in Chennai.

Meanwhile, he also addressed the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Chennai.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said the government has come out with many schemes that will help different sections of people grow in life and become successful.

"The Sankalp Yatra is an effort to meet you, to reach you, to tell you about the schemes and to benefit from the schemes," Goyal said.

"You all are PM Modi's family; PM has no family of his own; 140 crore people in our Bharat are his family," Goyal added.

Speaking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he informed the gathering that 10 crore people have been reached out to so far. Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

Over 1.7 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued and more than 2.2 crore citizens have been screened at the health camps during the yatra.

More than 7.5 lakh beneficiaries have availed themselves of the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme, taking a step towards financial independence.

More than 33 lakh new PM KISAN beneficiaries have been enrolled during the yatra. More than 87,000 drone demonstrations have been held that provide technological assistance to farmers.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.