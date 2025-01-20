Tamil Nadu's peak power demand likely to cross 22,000 MW in April, set new record

CHENNAI: The state has been witnessing a steep increase in power demand over years and the peak demand in the ensuing summer is likely to touch 22,150 MW in April, bettering its record all-time high peak demand of 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.

Even though TN’s peak demand has shifted from evening to daytime in recent years, it's projected to witness a huge deficit in power supply during the evening peak in the range of 1,400 MW to 4,697 MW, posing a considerable challenge for the power managers.

The Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TNSLDC), however, has floated tenders to procure round-the-clock power and for evening peak to meet the shortages. According to the Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), TN’s peak demand in April is expected to be 20,600 MW, against the availability of 21,488 MW, resulting in a surplus of 985 MW. But, in the evening, the requirement would be 20,700 MW as against the availability of 16,003 MW, leading to a deficit of 4,697 MW.

In May (peak summer month, TN would have a surplus of 2,086 MW with a requirement touching 22,000 MW against the availability of 24,086 MW. However, the evening peak demand is likely to be 20,450 MW against the availability of 16,978 MW, resulting in a deficit of 3,472 MW.

At the meeting, TNSLDC said that it had prepared and analysed the quantum of shortages, and tenders were floated for the requirement. It said that the expected new unit of North Chennai Thermal Power Station III 800 MW was not considered in the preparation of the LGBR.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) said that tenders have been floated under the short-term power contracts and swap power arrangements to meet the power shortage. In the three short-term tenders, the corporation has planned to procure power for the round-the-clock (RTC), evening hours and night hours from February to May.

In April, it plans to procure 5,390 MW from 6 pm to midnight, and 3,400 MW of RTC power. In May, it floated bids for 2,200 MW of RTC power and 2,920 MW in the evening hour.

TNPDCL has also invited a tender for procuring power under the swap arrangements during the non-solar hours (midnight to 8 am) and evening peak hours from 6 pm to 12 am in March, April and May. It plans to procure 500 MW of power during non-solar and evening peak hours. Under this, surplus power in other States is supplied to TNPDCL in the required period and will be returned by it when surplus power is available from July to September, which coincides with the peak wind generation period.