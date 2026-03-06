Tamil Nadu: Pay, allowances for PDS workers revised

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has revised the pay structure and allowances for fair price shop employees, including salesmen and packers, under the Public Distribution System (PDS), granting an overall hike of up to 15 per cent along with enhanced allowances and revised scales of pay for both newly appointed workers and those who complete one year of service.
The move will benefit 26,020 employees across the State, including 22,804 salesmen and 3,216 packers, according to a Government Order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department on March 5.
Under the revised structure, newly appointed salesmen will receive a consolidated pay of Rs 7,500 per month, while packers will get Rs 6,600 during the initial stage of service. After completing one year of service, they will be brought under a regular pay scale.
For workers who move to the regular scale after one year, the revised pay band for salesmen has been increased to Rs 9,900–Rs 39,600, up from the earlier Rs 8,600–Rs 29,000, while the pay scale for packers has been revised to Rs 9,000–Rs 35,000 from Rs 7,800–Rs 26,000, marking a significant upward revision in monthly earnings.
The order also provides for periodic increments linked to years of service, ensuring steady pay progression for workers in the ration shop network.
In addition to the salary revision, the government has enhanced a range of monetary benefits. A special allowance of Rs 1,500 per month has been fixed for salesmen and Rs 1,200 for packers. Workers will also receive annual increments of three per cent, calculated on the revised pay structure.
Further, the order provides for Dearness Allowance-linked benefits, festival advances, and other service-related financial support, aimed at strengthening the welfare measures for frontline employees involved in distributing essential commodities through ration shops.
The government has also revised house rent-related allowances and other financial benefits, while introducing provisions for periodic revisions in line with service tenure.
With the revised pay scales, allowances and incremental benefits, the government said the measure is intended to improve the service conditions of fair price shop workers while strengthening the efficiency of the State's ration distribution network.