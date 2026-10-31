Tamil Nadu: Pastor files appeal plea in child sexual assault case

MADURAI: Pastor Abraham (55), who was sentenced to death for sexually assaulting four minor girls, has filed an appeal in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
The Tirunelveli POCSO Special Court awarded him four death sentences on August 20 this year after the prosecution proved his guilt. According to the prosecution, Abraham set up a Pentecostal church named Rajaji Raj in Mela Ilandaikulam in 2020.
He allegedly called the girls to the church on the pretext of teaching them the Bible and hymns, and sexually assaulted them, including penetrative assault.
The girls had not attained puberty. The police subsequently filed a petition before the Madurai Bench seeking confirmation of the death sentence.
When the case came up before a bench of Justices Nirmal Kumar and Gunasekaran, the pastor’s counsel filed an appeal against the conviction.Pastor filles appeal plea in child sexual assault case