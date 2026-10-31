Tamil Nadu: Pastor files appeal plea in child sexual assault case

The Tirunelveli POCSO Special Court awarded him four death sentences on August 20 this year after the prosecution proved his guilt. According to the prosecution, Abraham set up a Pentecostal church named Rajaji Raj in Mela Ilandaikulam in 2020.

He allegedly called the girls to the church on the pretext of teaching them the Bible and hymns, and sexually assaulted them, including penetrative assault.