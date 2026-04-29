Tamil Nadu: Party worker among two booked in govt job scam case

CHENNAI: The police registered a cheating case against two men, including a functionary of a political party, for defrauding a woman of Rs 4.80 lakh on the promise of securing her a government job.
Police said the complainant, Ramani (41), a resident of MKB Nagar, was working as a teacher in a private school until April 2024. Police said that she got in touch with one of the accused, Amir Hamsa, who claimed he could arrange a government job for her through an associate, Sasikumar, for a payment of Rs 6 lakh.
According to the complaint, Ramani paid the amount in instalments. Amir Hamsa later sent her a job appointment order through a messaging application. On verification, the document was found to be forged. When confronted, the accused returned Rs 1.20 lakh but failed to repay the remaining Rs 4.80 lakh.
Following this, Ramani lodged a complaint with the MKB Nagar police, after which the police booked Amir Hamsa and Sasikumar. The police said that Amir Hamsa is a political party functionary.