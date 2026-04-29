Tamil Nadu: Party worker among two booked in govt job scam case

Police said the complainant, Ramani (41), a resident of MKB Nagar, was working as a teacher in a private school until April 2024. Police said that she got in touch with one of the accused, Amir Hamsa, who claimed he could arrange a government job for her through an associate, Sasikumar, for a payment of Rs 6 lakh.

According to the complaint, Ramani paid the amount in instalments. Amir Hamsa later sent her a job appointment order through a messaging application. On verification, the document was found to be forged. When confronted, the accused returned Rs 1.20 lakh but failed to repay the remaining Rs 4.80 lakh.