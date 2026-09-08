Tamil Nadu: Panchayat secretary suspensed for caste slur

MADURAI: The Madurai district administration on Monday (September 7) dismissed Roopa, a panchayat secretary of Kambur panchayat in Kottampatti panchayat union, from service following a complaint by a cleanliness worker who alleged that she had insulted and threatened her by referring to her caste near Melur.
Sasikala (37), who works as a cleanliness worker in Kambur panchayat, had lodged a complaint with the Kottampatti police alleging that Roopa had humiliated and threatened her by referring to her caste.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Roopa under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and conducted an investigation.
Meanwhile, Sasikala attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison, allegedly because some persons had threatened her to withdraw the complaint. She was rescued and is undergoing treatment at the Melur Government Hospital.
Police have also registered a case against seven persons who allegedly threatened Sasikala and are conducting an investigation.
Meanwhile, in connection with the incident, the Kottampatti Block Development Officer ordered the dismissal of Kambur panchayat secretary Roopa from service.