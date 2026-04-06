Tamil Nadu: Over 55,000 out of around 9 lakh absent from Class 10 board exam held till April 6

CHENNAI: The Class 10 board exam concluded on Monday with more than 55,000 regular students reporting absence for the exams held from March 11 till April 6.
As per the data from the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), more than 9.09 lakh candidates, including private and prison inmates are registered for the 2025-26 board exam. Of which, over 8.82 lakh regular students appeared for the exam and more than 55,000 were reported absent.
In the case of private candidates, of the 25,801 over 6,000 of them did not appear for the exam. Among the registered candidates, 395 prison inmates had also written class 10 boards this year.
Overall, 13 students have indulged in malpractices, as per DGE. For the exam, more than 47,500 teachers and over 4,950 flying squad were deployed to prevent malpractice.