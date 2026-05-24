Tamil Nadu: Over 2.50 lakh students apply for over 82,888 RTE seats

As per the data released by the Directorate Of Matriculation School, over 82,000 seats have been listed from 7,740 schools across the state. And, for these vacancies, 2,51,537 students have applied.

Also, the department has clarified that admission orders are yet to be consolidated because some students may be selected in more than one school. They will get admission as per the parent’s choice.

A department official said, “The verification of documents was done till May 19 after the applications were categorised as; eligible, ineligible and document missing. The lottery system was done in presence of officials for selecting seats on May 22. And, admissions are likely to be held soon.”