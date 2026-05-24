Tamil Nadu: Over 2.50 lakh students apply for over 82,888 RTE seats

CHENNAI: For the private school seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, over 2.50 lakh students have applied for 82,888 vacancies across Tamil Nadu.
As per the data released by the Directorate Of Matriculation School, over 82,000 seats have been listed from 7,740 schools across the state. And, for these vacancies, 2,51,537 students have applied.
Also, the department has clarified that admission orders are yet to be consolidated because some students may be selected in more than one school. They will get admission as per the parent’s choice.
A department official said, “The verification of documents was done till May 19 after the applications were categorised as; eligible, ineligible and document missing. The lottery system was done in presence of officials for selecting seats on May 22. And, admissions are likely to be held soon.”
As per the notification from the Directorate of Private Schools, the number of seats (25% as per RTE Act) is calculated based on the total entry-level student strength in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. The details of available seats were already published at all the school notice boards. Following this, parents have applied for the RTE seats from April 20 till May 18 online.
Also, only schools with valid recognition and approvals are eligible to admit students under RTE for 25 reservations. And, as per Tamil Nadu Schools Fee Regulation Act, 2009, fee details of these schools have been uploaded in EMIS.