Tamil Nadu: Over 1,600 special buses to operate for weekend rush

The special services will be operated on July 24-26 (Friday to Sunday) in addition to the regular schedules, as travel demand is expected to increase.

So far, 15,963 passengers have booked tickets from Chennai and other cities to their native places, with the number expected to rise further.

From Kilambakkam, 395 special buses will be operated on Friday and 330 buses on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.