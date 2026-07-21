Tamil Nadu: Over 1,600 special buses to operate for weekend rush

CHENNAI: To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) will operate 1,635 special buses across the State, according to the General Manager (Operations) of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
The special services will be operated on July 24-26 (Friday to Sunday) in addition to the regular schedules, as travel demand is expected to increase.
So far, 15,963 passengers have booked tickets from Chennai and other cities to their native places, with the number expected to rise further.
From Kilambakkam, 395 special buses will be operated on Friday and 330 buses on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
From Koyambedu, 120 special buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. In addition, 200 special buses have been planned from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From Madhavaram, 25 special buses will be operated on both Friday and Saturday to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Puducherry.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, 420 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday.
Officials said that 6,487 passengers booked tickets for Friday, 2,387 for Saturday and 7,089 for Sunday, taking the total advance bookings to 15,963. The number is expected to increase in the coming days. Additional officials have also been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Book your tickets in advance through TNSTC mobile app or on www.tnstc.in