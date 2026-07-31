Tamil Nadu: Over 100 governmet arts, science colleges to get regular principals

CHENNAI: More than 100 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu are set to get regular principals, with the Higher Education Department initiating the process to fill long-pending vacancies.
Tamil Nadu has 181 Government Arts and Science Colleges and seven Government Colleges of Education. Of these, over 125 institutions have been functioning without regular principals, with senior professors holding additional charge for several years due to the absence of appointments.
The prolonged vacancies have affected academic administration and delayed key administrative and academic decisions in many colleges.
The appointment process gathered pace after the Madras High Court vacated the stay in cases related to the seniority of professors, paving the way for promotions.
The Higher Education Department has now issued a Government Order approving the promotion of 129 Associate Professors as Grade II Principals.
The promoted Associate Professors will soon be called for counselling to choose their postings.
Following the completion of the counselling process, more than 100 Government Arts and Science Colleges are expected to have regular principals, bringing an end to the long-standing leadership vacancies in these institutions.