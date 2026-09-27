Tamil Nadu: Outsourcing meter-reading will worsen crisis, warns Opposition

CHENNAI: Opposition parties have criticised the TVK government over the reported move to outsource electricity meter-reading work to private agencies for six months from October, urging it to withdraw the proposal and fill vacant posts with permanent employees.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the move was part of the TVK government’s alleged push towards privatisation of electricity generation, transmission, distribution and now consumption metering. He said the Electricity Board’s explanation of a staff shortage was unacceptable, given that 5,000 of the 6,591 sanctioned meter-reading posts were vacant. He also pointed out that no recruitment had been made to the posts in 13 years.
Shanmugam warned that inadequately trained contract workers could make errors in meter readings, resulting in overbilling and hardship for consumers. He urged the government to fill all vacancies through permanent recruitment, saying contractual appointments would undermine reservation and social justice.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said outsourcing could lead to tariff-related irregularities and should not be justified by citing a staff shortage, especially when lakhs of unemployed youth are waiting for government jobs. He demanded that meter-reader vacancies be filled through regular recruitment.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss questioned whether abolishing permanent posts and appointing contract workers could be considered an act of social justice. He urged the government to reconsider the decision and fill vacancies with permanent employees.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also demanded withdrawal of the proposal. Referring to the TVK’s promise to regularise contract workers with five years or more of service, he questioned whether the increased reliance on private agencies indicated a move to hand over public services to private players. He called for permanent recruitment to all vacant posts in the Electricity Board.