Tamil Nadu: Outsourcing meter-reading will worsen crisis, warns Opposition

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the move was part of the TVK government’s alleged push towards privatisation of electricity generation, transmission, distribution and now consumption metering. He said the Electricity Board’s explanation of a staff shortage was unacceptable, given that 5,000 of the 6,591 sanctioned meter-reading posts were vacant. He also pointed out that no recruitment had been made to the posts in 13 years.

Shanmugam warned that inadequately trained contract workers could make errors in meter readings, resulting in overbilling and hardship for consumers. He urged the government to fill all vacancies through permanent recruitment, saying contractual appointments would undermine reservation and social justice.