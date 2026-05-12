Tamil Nadu orders Anti-Narcotic Task Force police stations; Vijay to directly oversee seven-point anti-drug crackdown

The Government Order, issued by the Home Department, gives shape to Vijay’s maiden announcement after taking oath as Chief Minister, where he pledged an intensified crackdown on narcotics circulation and substance abuse across Tamil Nadu.

Under the order, 65 Anti-Narcotic Task Force units will be established across all police districts and commissionerates in the State. The government has also sanctioned the redeployment of inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables and other police personnel for the specialised units.