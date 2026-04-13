Tamil Nadu |Only work, no pay in May: Guest lecturers demand salary for exam duties, allege threats

More than 8,750 guest lecturers, working across 183 colleges, are observing their last working day of the 2025–2026 academic year on Monday. Semester examinations are set to begin on April 29 and continue through May.

While the lecturers receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for April, they are left uncompensated for May, even as their services are required during the exam period. Lecturers have appealed to the government not to call them for work under a ‘no work, no pay’ basis in May, insisting that if their services were required, they must be duly compensated.