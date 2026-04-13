Tamil Nadu |Only work, no pay in May: Guest lecturers demand salary for exam duties, allege threats

CHENNAI: Guest lecturers at government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu are not paid for May despite being engaged in examination duties, a practice they have urged the government to urgently address.
More than 8,750 guest lecturers, working across 183 colleges, are observing their last working day of the 2025–2026 academic year on Monday. Semester examinations are set to begin on April 29 and continue through May.
While the lecturers receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for April, they are left uncompensated for May, even as their services are required during the exam period. Lecturers have appealed to the government not to call them for work under a ‘no work, no pay’ basis in May, insisting that if their services were required, they must be duly compensated.
Speaking to DT Next, Thangaraj, state president, All Government Colleges UGC Part Time Guest Lecturers’ Association, stated, “Guest lecturers are threatened when they raise their demands with college principals. They are often warned with termination of services or that their reappointment may be denied if they continue to push for their demands.”
He also pointed out that teachers on a consolidated pay in government schools were paid salaries for May. “The State government must issue a GO to ensure guest lecturers in government colleges are also paid for their work during the examination period,” Thangaraj added.
Despite repeated calls and messages to Collegiate Commissioner Sundaravalli and Higher Education Secretary Shankar seeking their explanation, no response has been received. The guest lecturers have appealed to the State government to address the issue and ensure fair compensation for their work.