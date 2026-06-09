Tamil Nadu: Online teacher transfer counselling set for June-end

The counselling process will be conducted entirely through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) platform, ensuring transparency and uniformity in teacher transfers across the state.

Teachers seeking transfers must submit their applications online through their individual EMIS login accounts within the prescribed period. According to the circular, transfer requests will be processed based on a priority system. Special consideration will be given to categories such as disabled teachers, spouses employed in government service, teachers nearing retirement, widows, and those serving in difficult or remote locations. Service seniority and other government-approved criteria will also be taken into account, clarified the department.