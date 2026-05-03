Tamil Nadu: Online registration for engineering courses begins

Those seeking admission for BE, B.Tech, and B.Arch programmes in government, government-aided, constituent colleges, and Anna University department colleges can register through the official websites www.tneaonline.org and www.dte.tn.gov.in.

The registration fee is Rs. 500 for MBC, OBC, and general category students, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs. 250.

Across Tamil Nadu, around 2.2 lakh seats are available in nearly 480 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. These seats are filled annually through a single-window counselling process.

After certificate verification the rank list is expected to be published by last week of June.

DOTE has stated that the counselling dates will be announced after approval from AICTE.

To assist students, the Directorate has also arranged facilitation through TFC (TNEA Facilitation Centres) for registration.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an upward trend in engineering admissions, driven largely by increasing interest in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. This year, core branches like Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are also expected to see a rise in enrolment.