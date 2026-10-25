Tamil Nadu on high alert to shield paddy crops from heavy rain

In a set of instructions, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth has asked officials to inspect vulnerable agricultural areas, identify fields at risk of inundation and ensure paddy ready for harvest and harvested stocks are adequately protected against rain damage.

Officials have been directed to provide protective coverings for paddy stored at government procurement centres to prevent it from getting wet. They must also ensure adequate arrangements to safeguard the stocks and, wherever possible, facilitate their swift transportation to safer storage locations.

The department has instructed officials to clear blockages in irrigation canals, drainage channels and field waterways to ensure the free flow of rainwater and prevent waterlogging in agricultural fields.

Agricultural engineering officials have been asked to keep tractors, water pumps and other necessary machinery ready at vulnerable locations to drain excess water from fields promptly after rainfall.