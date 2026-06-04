Tamil Nadu: On first day of school, Minister K Jegadeshwari dines with students

CHENNAI: On the opening day of the new academic year, State Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, K Jegadeshwari, conducted a surprise inspection and personally reviewed the implementation of the Chief Minister's Morning Breakfast Scheme in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) run schools on Thursday. She interacted with the students, distributed sweets, and served them breakfast.
The minister visited the Chennai Middle School in Aminjikarai and the Chennai Higher Secondary School on Subbarayan Street in Shenoy Nagar. During the visit, she interacted with the students, distributed sweets, and served them breakfast.
To verify the standard of the meals, she personally tasted the food and directed officials to ensure that all varieties provided under the morning breakfast scheme strictly maintain high quality, taste, and absolute cleanliness.
Furthermore, the minister conducted a thorough check of the stock registers, inspecting the weight and quality of the raw food ingredients stored at the schools. To support the students for the upcoming academic year, she distributed free educational materials, including textbooks, uniforms, notebooks, footwear, and school bags.
Following the school inspections, Jegadeshwari visited an Anganwadi (Children's Welfare Centre) in Aminjikarai to monitor its daily operations. Instructed the centre's staff to regularly distribute the government-supplied nutritional meals and stressed the importance of maintaining impeccable hygiene and cleanliness across all facilities.