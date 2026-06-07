Tamil Nadu: On DGP's orders, cops on foot to win public trust

An official release stated that these measures are intended to enhance police visibility, strengthen community engagement, and ensure an effective presence in both urban and rural areas. The objective is to facilitate direct interaction with the public, understand local grievances, assess ground situations, identify vulnerable locations, and keep a close watch on troublemakers. Following directions from the headquarters, extensive foot patrols were carried out across the State. According to the DGP office, on June 3, a total of 34 officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police/Deputy Commissioner of Police, 28 Additional SPs, 146 DSPs, and 499 Inspectors participated in foot patrols in various districts and commissionerates. The numbers have increased over the subsequent days.