Tamil Nadu: On DGP's orders, cops on foot to win public trust

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has directed police officers in all districts to undertake regular foot patrols to enhance public confidence and improve community relations. The State Police chief has charted out a series of instructions aimed at ensuring a high degree of consistency in field-level policing and enforcement across Tamil Nadu.
An official release stated that these measures are intended to enhance police visibility, strengthen community engagement, and ensure an effective presence in both urban and rural areas. The objective is to facilitate direct interaction with the public, understand local grievances, assess ground situations, identify vulnerable locations, and keep a close watch on troublemakers. Following directions from the headquarters, extensive foot patrols were carried out across the State. According to the DGP office, on June 3, a total of 34 officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police/Deputy Commissioner of Police, 28 Additional SPs, 146 DSPs, and 499 Inspectors participated in foot patrols in various districts and commissionerates. The numbers have increased over the subsequent days.
The initiative enabled senior officers to personally assess the ground situation, interact with residents, receive feedback, and take immediate corrective measures. It also helped the force study local conditions, identify potential law and order issues, and strengthen preventive policing measures. DGP Aggarwal has directed that these foot patrols shall continue on a regular basis across the State.