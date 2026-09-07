Tamil Nadu: Omnibus operators flag permit delays, allege bribery; moot Koyambedu+Kilambakkam multihub model

CHENNAI: Around 300 permits have been pending for over a month and officials at Tamil Nadu's 22 border check posts were demanding Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per vehicle, alleged omnibus operators.
In a letter to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, All Omni Bus Owners' Association president A Anbalagan said the delays were causing losses to operators, affecting passengers, and depriving the government of tax revenue.
Around 1,200 omnibuses operate daily from Chennai to southern districts, and another 600 to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Telangana, carrying over 70,000 passengers every day.
Across Tamil Nadu, more than 6,000 omnibuses serve over 2.5 lakh passengers daily, he said.
The sector contributes around Rs 900 crore in direct revenue and Rs 3,000 crore in indirect revenue to the government annually, Anbalagan said.
He said permits had earlier remained pending for over 51 days.
After the present transport commissioner assumed charge, an online system was introduced and around 270 permits were issued. However, another 300 applications have remained pending for over a month.
Several buses registered against the permits already issued are also unable to operate as they await the transport commissioner's final approval, despite owners paying around Rs 1.5 lakh in quarterly road tax per bus.
Approvals for new tourist and omnibuses have also been pending for over a month, he said.
Anbalagan also alleged that officials at 22 border check posts were collecting Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 as bribes from each vehicle.
Pointing out that the existing omnibus facility can accommodate only around 150 buses, against nearly 1,200 buses operating through the area daily, resulting in congestion due to inadequate parking, staging and boarding space, the association has sought temporary or permanent allotment of the underutilised Koyambedu CMDA bus terminus for government and omnibuses.
It proposed a "Koyambedu plus Kilambakkam" multi-hub model, with Koyambedu serving passengers from north, central and west Chennai and Kilambakkam serving those from south Chennai and surrounding areas.
The association said the arrangement would spare many passengers a journey of up to two additional hours to Kilambakkam and the need to change buses, besides reducing congestion around Koyambedu.
Anbalagan urged the Chief Minister to consider the demands and take steps to ease the difficulties faced by operators and passengers.