Tamil Nadu: Omnibus operators flag permit delays, allege bribery; moot Koyambedu+Kilambakkam multihub model

In a letter to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, All Omni Bus Owners' Association president A Anbalagan said the delays were causing losses to operators, affecting passengers, and depriving the government of tax revenue.

Around 1,200 omnibuses operate daily from Chennai to southern districts, and another 600 to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Telangana, carrying over 70,000 passengers every day.

Across Tamil Nadu, more than 6,000 omnibuses serve over 2.5 lakh passengers daily, he said.

The sector contributes around Rs 900 crore in direct revenue and Rs 3,000 crore in indirect revenue to the government annually, Anbalagan said.

He said permits had earlier remained pending for over 51 days.