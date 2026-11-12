Tamil Nadu: Ombudsman directs IOCL to pay Rs 7.64 crore minimum power charges

IOCL challenged the demand, arguing that TNPDCL had failed to establish the proposed substation on the 4,000 sq metre land provided by the company on a 30-year lease. It also alleged that delays in shifting extra-high tension (EHT) power lines had affected the project schedule and escalated its project costs.

However, TNPDCL maintained that it had completed the necessary works to extend the sanctioned power supply through an interim arrangement involving the existing Manali substation. It also pointed out that IOCL’s internal electrical installations were not ready to receive power when the Supply Availability Notice was issued.

The ombudsman observed that the approved interim arrangement for extending the 8,000 kVA supply through the existing Manali substation was independent of the proposal to establish a new substation within IOCL’s premises. Therefore, the non-establishment of the proposed substation did not invalidate the Supply Availability Notice.

The order also noted that IOCL had informed TNPDCL in June 2023 that its internal HT cable and substation works were still in progress. The company submitted the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG) safety certificate only on April 4, 2024. The HT connection was eventually effected on February 24, 2025.

Holding that the delay in availing the sanctioned supply was attributable to the company’s readiness to receive power, the Ombudsman said there were no grounds to interfere with the CGRF’s determination of monthly minimum charges and surcharge.