Tamil Nadu: Officials promise to process Forest Rights Act claims while implementing Supreme Court order

Government officials assured that the authorities would adopt a humanitarian approach while implementing the Supreme Court’s orders.

“The Court hasn’t given the final verdict yet. We request people not to get carried away by rumours about the immediate eviction of encroachers,” said a senior government officer. “We’ve so far sealed resorts and disconnected water and electricity connections to such structures. We’ve not carried out any such action in the hills where people are living.”

The district administration is also processing claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) submitted by residents. “After farmers’ organisations brought to our notice that a separate Gram Sabha, as required under the FRA, had not been formed in the forest villages, we initiated the process,” the officer said. The Gram Sabha serves as the primary authority for initiating the process of receiving, consolidating and verifying claims for individual and community forest rights in forest areas under the FRA.

Regarding the authenticity of the recently released list of encroachers, a Forest Department source admitted that it was a clerical error that resulted in the inclusion of 14 members of the Paliyar tribe from Nochiyodai tribal hamlet. “We’ll not evict them because we have issued FRA pattas and community rights to them,” the source said.

“Moreover, even if the eviction process is initiated, we’ll not carry it out mechanically. We’ll verify each patta and cross-check it with the boundaries before evicting encroachers,” officials said.