Tamil Nadu, Odisha form special team for ganja crackdown

CHENNAI: State police has formed a special team to work jointly with Odisha police to dismantle the network that supplies ganja to Tamil Nadu from Odisha, Head of Police Force, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said on Wednesday (October 14) after flagging off the 14-day National Motorcycle Rally Against Drug Abuse at Marina Beach to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The DGP also noted that over 10 lakh tablets were seized in the state this year and pointed out that the increase in seizures indicates intensified enforcement by special teams, including the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
The rally will cover 1,810 km across six States before reaching Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.
Twenty motorcycles are participating, with five each from the Tamil Nadu Police, Puducherry Police, Andaman and Nicobar Police, and the NCB.
Aggarwal urged participants to spread awareness among school and college students.