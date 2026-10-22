Tamil Nadu: Oct 31 deadline for govt staff to file asset details

The message sent to employees reads, "Dear Employees. Please submit your Annual Property Statement for the calendar year 2025, on or before October 31, to avoid violation of TNGS (Tamil Nadu Government Servants) Conduct Rules, 1973."

The Human Resources Management Department is overseeing the process and has sent reminders to government employees and teachers across the State.

Meanwhile, employees have complained of frequent technical errors while uploading their property details through the online portal. They have urged the government to ensure the Treasury Department's server functions properly so they can complete the process before the deadline.