Tamil Nadu: Oct 31 deadline for govt staff to file asset details

CHENNAI: The State government has sent text reminders to all government employees and teachers, asking them to submit their 2025 annual property statements by October 31. Failure to do so will be considered a violation of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1973, it has warned.
The message sent to employees reads, "Dear Employees. Please submit your Annual Property Statement for the calendar year 2025, on or before October 31, to avoid violation of TNGS (Tamil Nadu Government Servants) Conduct Rules, 1973."
The Human Resources Management Department is overseeing the process and has sent reminders to government employees and teachers across the State.
Meanwhile, employees have complained of frequent technical errors while uploading their property details through the online portal. They have urged the government to ensure the Treasury Department's server functions properly so they can complete the process before the deadline.
Chief Secretary M Saikumar issued a circular mandating online submission after amending the Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1973. Government employees must submit annual details of their movable and immovable assets, debts, and other liabilities.
Accordingly, the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) has made an online facility available for filing the annual property statement.
Under the online system, employees must submit details in three categories. The first covers immovable assets, including land, buildings, apartments and independent houses. The second covers movable assets such as jewellery, bank deposits, two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The third requires details of loans, debts and other liabilities.
Employees have been instructed to verify the information entered in all three forms, correct it where necessary, confirm the declaration, and submit it online. They can download the submitted statement for their records.