Tamil Nadu: NSS, NCC volunteers to join flood relief operations

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has decided to mobilise National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from colleges and universities to assist in flood relief operations during the northeast monsoon.
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan chaired a meeting on Friday; NSS and NCC coordinators from across the State were present.
As part of the plan, student volunteers will assist district administrations in flood-prone areas with evacuation, distribution of food, drinking water and essential supplies, setting up relief camps, and creating public awareness about safety measures.
The department has instructed educational institutions to keep their NSS and NCC units on standby and coordinate with district collectors. Special teams will be formed in vulnerable districts to ensure a swift response during periods of heavy rain.
Students will receive basic training and safety equipment before being deployed. Institutions have also been asked to maintain updated lists of volunteers for immediate mobilisation whenever required.
Officials said the initiative aims to ensure timely relief operations by making effective use of trained student volunteers during monsoon-related emergencies.