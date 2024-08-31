Tamil Nadu now has second-highest number of Vande Bharat Express trains

CHENNAI: With two more Vande Bharat Express trains being flagged off for Tamil Nadu, the State now has eight lines served by the popular and prestigious semi-highspeed trains – the joint second-highest after national capital New Delhi.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two more Vande Bharat Express trains for Tamil Nadu – one from Chennai to Nagercoil and the other from Madurai to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Apart from these, Modi also flagged off Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat train during the event.

Before these launches, Uttar Pradesh had the second-highest number of Vande Bharat services with seven trains, while Tamil Nadu was number three with six. Now, both are tied with eight serves each.

New Delhi, meanwhile, has 10 routes covered by Vande Bharat Express trains.

Existing Vande Bharat Express trains in Tamil Nadu:

MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru (Train nos. 20607/08)

Coimbatore - Bengaluru (Train nos. 20641/42)

MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore (Train nos. 20643/44)

Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central (Train nos. 20663/64)

Tirunelveli - MGR Chennai Central (Train nos. 20665/66)

MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada (Train nos. 20677/78)

New trains flagged off on August 31:

Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil (Train nos. 20627/28)

Madurai - Bengaluru Cantt (Train nos.20671/72)

Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express stops:

Chennai Egmore (1.15 pm)

Tambaram

Villupuram

Tiruchy

Dindigul

Madurai

Kovilpatti

Tirunelveli

Nagercoil (9.30 pm)

Madurai - Bengaluru Cantt. Vande Bharat Express stops:

Madurai Jn (12.30 pm)

Dindigul

Tiruchy

Karur

Namakkal

Salem

Krishnarajapuram

Bengaluru Cantt. (9.30 pm)