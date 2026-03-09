Tamil Nadu now crime prone State, alleges TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday alleged that incidents of sexual violence and violent crimes have exposed a serious breakdown of law and order in the State. He further alleged that crimes such as murder, robbery and assault had become routine in Tamil Nadu during the past five years.
Referring to a recent incident in Krishnagiri district, Nainar Nagenthran said reports of a 70-year-old man being murdered at a farmhouse and his 60-year-old wife allegedly being sexually assaulted has shocked the public conscience.
"In the past week alone, disturbing incidents have surfaced: a two-year-old girl sexually assaulted, a seven-year-old girl abused, and now a 60-year-old woman reportedly subjected to sexual violence. These repeated incidents show that law and order has completely collapsed under the DMK regime, " he said in a statement.
Taking potshots at Chief Minister MK Stalin, the BJP leader questioned the government's claims on women's safety.
"Is the Chief Minister not ashamed to speak about empowering Tamil women when women and children are facing such brutal crimes? A State that once produced courageous women is now becoming a place where women live in fear. The DMK government cannot escape responsibility for this situation," Nainar said.
Citing another incident, Nagenthran said two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Tirusulam in Chennai on Monday.
"Under an ineffective administration, criminals are roaming freely and the public is being forced to live in fear," he said.
Claiming that people had become accustomed to crime reports due to their frequency, Nagenthran said the people of Tamil Nadu were now looking towards the next election for change.
"People are waiting for the day when this regime will be voted out and peace restored in Tamil Nadu, " he noted.