Tamil Nadu now crime prone State, alleges TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

Referring to a recent incident in Krishnagiri district, Nainar Nagenthran said reports of a 70-year-old man being murdered at a farmhouse and his 60-year-old wife allegedly being sexually assaulted has shocked the public conscience.

"In the past week alone, disturbing incidents have surfaced: a two-year-old girl sexually assaulted, a seven-year-old girl abused, and now a 60-year-old woman reportedly subjected to sexual violence. These repeated incidents show that law and order has completely collapsed under the DMK regime, " he said in a statement.