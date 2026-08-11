Tamil Nadu notifies rules for advance medical directives, with or without AMD

The AMD has to be signed in the presence of two witnesses and attested by a Notary or Gazetted Officer. The person can nominate guardians or close relatives, in order of preference, to act on their behalf if they lose decision-making capacity.

A copy has to be handed over to the nominated persons and the family physician, if any, and deposited with the Joint Director of Health Services, who will act as its custodian. The directive can also be incorporated into digital health records and can be withdrawn or altered by the person at any time while they retain decision-making capacity. The guidelines also prescribed procedures to be followed by the treating institution on how to act on the AMD.

The new guidelines also prescribe a separate process for patients who have not executed an AMD. Where such a patient is terminally ill, undergoing prolonged treatment for an incurable condition with no hope of recovery, the treating institution will constitute a Primary Medical Board. It will discuss the case with the family physician, if any, and the patient’s next of kin, next friend or guardian, and record the proceedings.