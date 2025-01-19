Tamil Nadu not facing debt trap, EPS misleading public: Minister Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Rejecting AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegation that Tamil Nadu was staring at a dire situation due to the DMK government’s poor handling of State’s finance, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the borrowing and repayment were well within the parametres.

Finance Minister Thennarasu added that Palaniswami was raising allegations without even having the basic understanding about the subject.

Meeting the media at Virudhunagar on Sunday, Thennarasu said the allegations raised by the AIADMK leader was completely false. Responding to the allegation that the State was heading towards bankruptcy, Thennarasu said, “Palaniswami has made baseless accusations solely to create a stir. He is speaking without a basic understanding of the subject.”

The minister said a State’s borrowing and repayment capacity are decided depending on the domestic production level, and added that Tamil Nadu has borrowed less than the maximum limit recommended by the Finance Commission.