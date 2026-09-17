Tamil Nadu: Nodal officers to monitor dengue, special wards to be set up in hospitals across districts

Special dengue wards are also being set up separately in government and government medical college hospitals.

The health department has ordered District Collectors to carry out dengue monitoring and coordination work, and has appointed separate 45 special nodal officers for districts. Officials have been ordered to visit districts and monitor the spread of dengue fever, record the daily incidence of the disease, and conduct inspections and studies to prevent mosquito breeding.

Meanwhile the State government has ordered District Collectors to intensify dengue preventive works, as the reported cases are high in Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu. District administrations have been told to keep sufficient medicines such as platelets available for 24 hours. Also the public are advised to visit the hospitals as soon as they have fever.