Tamil Nadu: Nilgiri Tahr population jumps to 1,364

CHENNAI: In a major win for wildlife conservation in the Western Ghats, the population of Tamil Nadu’s state animal, Nilgiri Tahr, has risen to 1,364 tracking a steady 4.68% growth over the last year. The data comes on the heels of the intensive third annual Synchronised Survey, conducted in April 2026 across the state’s rugged terrains.
The encouraging findings were officially released on Friday by the Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department to mark World Environment Day.
According to the survey, the Tahr population surged from 1,031 in 2024 to 1,303 in 2025, hitting 1,364 this year. Anamalai Hills remain the ultimate stronghold, sheltering 44.87% of the total population, while the Nilgiris landscape holds 29.25%. The survey estimates the male-to-female ratio at 55:100, while the female-to-young ratio stands healthy at 100:66.
The mountain goats were documented at varying elevations, spanning from a low of 270 metres to a dizzying 2,630 metres above sea level. This year, frontline field staff use Varudai, a specialised Android-based mobile app, which allows real time data transfer straight from the forested slopes.
The massive exercise covered 177 survey blocks across 14 Nilgiri Tahr bearing Forest Divisions including Keralam state forest area. To ensure data accuracy, the Project Nilgiri Tahr team conducted 11 intensive capacity building sessions for the staff before sending them into the field.