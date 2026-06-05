Tamil Nadu: Nilgiri Tahr population jumps to 1,364

The encouraging findings were officially released on Friday by the Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department to mark World Environment Day.

According to the survey, the Tahr population surged from 1,031 in 2024 to 1,303 in 2025, hitting 1,364 this year. Anamalai Hills remain the ultimate stronghold, sheltering 44.87% of the total population, while the Nilgiris landscape holds 29.25%. The survey estimates the male-to-female ratio at 55:100, while the female-to-young ratio stands healthy at 100:66.