Tamil Nadu: Nilgiri Tahr census begins

MADURAI: The annual Nilgiri tahr census began across Tamil Nadu on Friday and will continue for four days, forest department officials said
In Megamalai Tiger Reserve, around 150 personnel, including forest staff, anti-poaching watchers have been deployed for the exercise
The census is being done in pre-identified locations across Western Ghats, where the animal is found such as Pei Malai Mottai and other hilltops
Enumerators will stay in the hills for three days and carry out the counting exercise until April 27 evening