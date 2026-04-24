Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nilgiri Tahr census begins

In Megamalai Tiger Reserve, around 150 personnel, including forest staff, anti-poaching watchers have been deployed for the exercise
Annual Nilgiri tahr census began across Tamil Nadu
Annual Nilgiri tahr census began across Tamil Nadu
Updated on

MADURAI: The annual Nilgiri tahr census began across Tamil Nadu on Friday and will continue for four days, forest department officials said

In Megamalai Tiger Reserve, around 150 personnel, including forest staff, anti-poaching watchers have been deployed for the exercise

The census is being done in pre-identified locations across Western Ghats, where the animal is found such as Pei Malai Mottai and other hilltops

Enumerators will stay in the hills for three days and carry out the counting exercise until April 27 evening

Tamil Nadu
Forest department
Nilgiri Tahr census

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