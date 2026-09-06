Tamil Nadu: New solar, wind plants may need battery storage from 2027

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has proposed new rules under which renewable energy plants commissioned after July 1, 2027 will have to ensure that at least 15% of their inverters, devices that convert electricity generated by solar panels or wind turbines into a form that can be supplied to the grid, can work in a ‘grid-forming’ mode. Battery storage systems will also have to have this capability.

For new ground-mounted solar and on-shore wind projects commissioned after July 1, 2027, the CEA has proposed a minimum battery storage capacity equal to 10% of the project’s installed capacity. The batteries should be able to store electricity for at least two hours. For example, a 100 MW solar plant would need a battery system capable of storing 10 MW of electricity for two hours.