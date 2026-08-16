Tamil Nadu: Need street lights along Tiruporur bypass, FOMRRA urges MLA Vijayaraj

The FOMRRA said the absence of lighting had turned the stretches into dark spots, leading to concerns over late-night vehicle parking, public drinking and alleged drug-related activities, posing a safety risk to residents and commuters.

In a letter to the authorities, the residents' body pointed out that hundreds of streetlight poles removed from the OMR median during Chennai Metro Rail construction were lying abandoned near the Perungudi TNRDC toll gate. It said the poles were rusting in a vacant space, resulting in a waste of public resources.