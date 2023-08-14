Tamil Nadu need not worry about release of water: DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Major Irrigation DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Tamil Nadu need not worry about the release of Cauvery water. "We respect the Court's Distressed Water Sharing Formula on Cauvery river water sharing issue. There is no need for the people of Tamil Nadu to approach the Supreme Court in such haste. We have to work together to cater to the interest of both the states," he told the media while inspecting the Kempegowda layout.

“We are taking action based on the amount of rain falling this season and inflow to the dams in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka. Chaluvarayaswamy, the district in-charge minister, has already requested the farmers of Mandya not to do any kind of sowing. We are committed to provide water to Tamil Nadu while maintaining our required drinking water. The authority has full power to release water. We have to save the farmers of both the states", he said.

Shivakumar further said that everyone should realize the reality and take steps. "The land of our farmers should not dry up, similarly the land of the farmers of Tamil Nadu should not dry up. He said that action should be taken," he added.

He added that the state does not intent for any conflict adding that both states are like brothers and sisters. "I will discuss with the legal experts about the Tamil Nadu application. We are not in the mood for any conflict. We are all like brothers and sisters. The problem should be resolved without getting into a conflict," he said.