Tamil Nadu names Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan to Southern Zonal Council

A Gazette notification issued by the Public (Military) Department said Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar and School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan would represent Tamil Nadu in the Council alongside Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The government has also appointed K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, as the second Adviser to the Council, in addition to Chief Secretary M Saikumar.