Tamil Nadu names Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan to Southern Zonal Council

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has nominated Ministers R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan as members of the Southern Zonal Council, the Centre’s high-level inter-State forum that facilitates coordination among southern States on governance, development and security issues.
A Gazette notification issued by the Public (Military) Department said Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar and School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan would represent Tamil Nadu in the Council alongside Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The government has also appointed K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, as the second Adviser to the Council, in addition to Chief Secretary M Saikumar.
The appointments were notified through G.O. Ms. No. 461, dated July 17, 2026, under the provisions of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, replacing the nominations made under a 2021 government order.
Convened periodically by the Union government, the Southern Zonal Council brings together the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to deliberate on issues requiring inter-State coordination. Discussions at the forum typically focus on infrastructure development, internal security, border-related matters, social welfare, minority welfare, river water disputes and other subjects of regional importance.
The latest nominations mark the first representation from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led coalition government in the Council after it assumed office in May.
During the previous DMK regime, then Chief Minister M K Stalin, then Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and then Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu represented Tamil Nadu in the Council.