Tamil Nadu must set the stage for Rahul as PM: Venugopal

He said the Congress should work with clarity towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister in 2029 and called upon the Tamil Nadu unit to prepare for the goal.

The resolution was adopted on the day Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was in Tamil Nadu to attend the South Zone Chief Ministers’ meeting amid TVK members hailing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the next PM.

The Congress said Cauvery water sharing should be implemented in accordance with the 2007 final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the 2018 Supreme Court judgment. It alleged that Karnataka had continued to deny Tamil Nadu its rightful share of Cauvery water despite the legal orders.