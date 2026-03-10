Tamil Nadu: Much water, says association after claims on State’s milk yield

The CM had made the statement during an interaction at the ‘Kanavugal Meipadum’ event held at the Chennai Trade Centre on March 6. He had also said that the government aims to increase production to 4.5 crore litres per day (LPD) by 2030.

SA Ponnusamy, founder-president of TNMDWA, disputed this claim and alleged that the officials of the Dairy Development department and Aavin had provided misleading statistics to the Chief Minister.