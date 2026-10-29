Tamil Nadu: MSME bodies seek separate SIPCOT land policy, oppose auction-based allotment

Under the auction-based mechanism they have raised concerns about, smaller enterprises face competition from larger corporations with greater financial muscle, making it difficult for first-generation entrepreneurs to secure land at competitive prices, they said.

The associations cautioned that restricted access to industrial land could impede the establishment and expansion of small manufacturing units, with implications for entrepreneurship and employment generation.

They have sought a separate allotment mechanism for MSMEs, along with preference for manufacturing projects backed by viable proposals and demonstrable employment-generation potential.

The representations come as Tamil Nadu seeks to expand its industrial footprint. The State has identified 14,839.62 acres across 30 locations for new industrial parks as part of SIPCOT’s land-bank creation initiative, while land acquisition is under way for another 44 proposed parks.