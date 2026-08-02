Tamil Nadu moves WRD secretary amid Cauvery row

CHENNAI: Amid the escalating Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, the State government on Saturday transferred Water Resources Department (WRD) secretary Satyabrata Sahoo and placed him under compulsory wait without assigning new posting and entrusted the additional charge of the WRD to Prashant M Wadnere, who is currently the secretary to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
Sahoo, a senior IAS officer, had earlier served as secretary to former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
During his tenure as WRD secretary, Sahoo had attended the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s meetings, including discussions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.