Tamil Nadu: Mother’s dupatta gets entangled in bike wheel, one-year-old son dies

The deceased child was identified as Visagan, son of Pushparaj (29) and Pavithra (23), residents of Ammanampakkam village near Tirukazhukundram.

According to the police, the family was travelling from Tirukazhukundram to Tiruporur on a bike for personal work. While they were passing through the Tirukazhukundram-Tiruporur Road near Manamathi village, Pavithra's dupatta that was hanging loosely was blown by the wind and got caught in the bike's rear wheel. The sudden entanglement caused the Pushparaj to lose control, and the vehicle skidded and fell on the road. All three of them were thrown off the bike due to the impact and suffered severe injuries.