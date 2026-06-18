Tamil Nadu: Mother’s dupatta gets entangled in bike wheel, one-year-old son dies

CHENNAI: A one-year-old boy was killed, and his parents sustained serious injuries after the bike they were travelling on lost control and crashed after the mother's dupatta became entangled in the rear wheel of the bike near Tiruporur on Tuesday (June 16).
The deceased child was identified as Visagan, son of Pushparaj (29) and Pavithra (23), residents of Ammanampakkam village near Tirukazhukundram.
According to the police, the family was travelling from Tirukazhukundram to Tiruporur on a bike for personal work. While they were passing through the Tirukazhukundram-Tiruporur Road near Manamathi village, Pavithra's dupatta that was hanging loosely was blown by the wind and got caught in the bike's rear wheel. The sudden entanglement caused the Pushparaj to lose control, and the vehicle skidded and fell on the road. All three of them were thrown off the bike due to the impact and suffered severe injuries.
The onlookers rushed to their aid and alerted emergency services. They were taken to the government hospital in Tiruporur by a 108 ambulance. Doctors declared Visagan dead on arrival.
Pushparaj and Pavithra, who suffered severe injuries in the accident, were later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Manamathi police have registered a case and sent the child's body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.
The police officials highlighted the importance of avoiding loose clothing while travelling. They urged riders and pillion passengers to exercise caution.