Tamil Nadu: Months after love marriage, Home Guard strangles pregnant wife to death; arrested

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old Home Guard was arrested by the Salavakkam police for allegedly strangling his five-month-pregnant wife to death, just eight months after their love marriage.
The accused, Somasundaram (28), a resident of Pazhayaseevaram in Kancheepuram, was serving as a Home Guard. He was in a relationship with Sonia (28), a native of Aanambakkam. The couple got married eight months ago and had been living at Somasundaram's house. Sonia was five months pregnant.
According to the police, the couple had been having frequent marital disputes in recent months. On Tuesday morning, an argument broke out again between the couple while Sonia was at her mother's house. During the altercation, Somasundaram allegedly strangled Sonia to death before fleeing the spot.
On information, the Salavakkam police rushed to the spot, recovered Sonia's body, and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police later traced and arrested Somasundaram, who was hiding in the same area. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.