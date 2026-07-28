Tamil Nadu: Months after love marriage, Home Guard strangles pregnant wife to death; arrested

The accused, Somasundaram (28), a resident of Pazhayaseevaram in Kancheepuram, was serving as a Home Guard. He was in a relationship with Sonia (28), a native of Aanambakkam. The couple got married eight months ago and had been living at Somasundaram's house. Sonia was five months pregnant.

According to the police, the couple had been having frequent marital disputes in recent months. On Tuesday morning, an argument broke out again between the couple while Sonia was at her mother's house. During the altercation, Somasundaram allegedly strangled Sonia to death before fleeing the spot.