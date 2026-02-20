Tamil Nadu model: 448 govt school students qualify in JEE first phase

CHENNAI: In a commendable achievement, 448 students from the government schools in Tamil Nadu have qualified in the first stage of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country.
The top three performers are Praveen (Tiruvannamalai – 99.53), Naresh (Tiruvannamalai – 99.50), and Velmurugan (Ranipet – 99.42).
Lauding their performance, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi this was the result of the Dravidian Model’s commitment to strengthening government schools and Model Schools, which has enabled students, who once stood outside the gates of premier institutions, to walk in with confidence
As per data from the School Education Department, over the past four years, 2,358 students from government schools have secured admission to 93 premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Law Universities (NLUs), and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), across 50 disciplines.
At present, 41 students are pursuing studies in IITs, while 17 students are enrolled in universities in Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia with full financial support provided by the State government. Since the launch of model schools in 2021, as many as 39,044 students have studied in these institutions.
The model school initiative was introduced to help government school students join national institutions and global universities. Initially established in 10 educationally backward districts and subsequently expanded across all districts of Tamil Nadu, the programme combines rigorous academic training with comprehensive personality development.
Alongside preparation for national-level entrance examinations, students receive training in life skills, traditional and performing arts, music, dance, public speaking, financial literacy, self-defence, and English communication.