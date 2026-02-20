Tamil Nadu model: 448 govt school students qualify in JEE first phase

As per data from the School Education Department, over the past four years, 2,358 students from government schools have secured admission to 93 premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Law Universities (NLUs), and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), across 50 disciplines.

At present, 41 students are pursuing studies in IITs, while 17 students are enrolled in universities in Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia with full financial support provided by the State government. Since the launch of model schools in 2021, as many as 39,044 students have studied in these institutions.