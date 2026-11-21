The question arose after MLAs' family members demanded medical insurance for legislators, as TVK leader VS Babu's medical expenses reportedly skyrocketed at a corporate hospital. "Instead of announcing a car scheme, the Chief Minister should have considered providing unlimited medical coverage to all MLAs. This would help legislators and their families avoid financial difficulties during medical emergencies," a family member of an MLA said, requesting anonymity.

But the Assembly Secretariat has clarified that families of deceased MLAs need not worry about medical expenses incurred during the legislators' hospitalisation, as they can apply to the Assembly Secretariat for reimbursement of the full amount, subject to the Chief Minister's approval. But it has a caveat. They must settle the bills in full and claim reimbursement later.