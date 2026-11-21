CHENNAI: The 71-day hospitalisation before the eventual death of Kolathur MLA VS Babu has brought focus to a lack of medical insurance coverage for legislators, leading to the Assembly Secretariat issuing a clarification that elected representatives can claim their entire medical expenses, but only after settling the bills.
The question arose after MLAs' family members demanded medical insurance for legislators, as TVK leader VS Babu's medical expenses reportedly skyrocketed at a corporate hospital. "Instead of announcing a car scheme, the Chief Minister should have considered providing unlimited medical coverage to all MLAs. This would help legislators and their families avoid financial difficulties during medical emergencies," a family member of an MLA said, requesting anonymity.
But the Assembly Secretariat has clarified that families of deceased MLAs need not worry about medical expenses incurred during the legislators' hospitalisation, as they can apply to the Assembly Secretariat for reimbursement of the full amount, subject to the Chief Minister's approval. But it has a caveat. They must settle the bills in full and claim reimbursement later.
Explaining the reimbursement procedure, an Assembly official said MLAs must initially pay medical expenses out of pocket during medical emergencies. They can subsequently claim the entire amount through the reimbursement process.
"When an MLA requires medical treatment, the expenses have to be met from their own pocket initially. They can subsequently claim the entire amount through reimbursement. If an MLA dies during or after hospitalisation, family members can apply for reimbursement of medical expenses by submitting the required bills and supporting documents. The files will be forwarded to the Health and Finance departments for scrutiny. Once the verification process is completed, the reimbursed amount will be credited to the nominee's bank account, subject to the Chief Minister's approval," the official said.
However, some legislators' families have sought comprehensive medical insurance with no upper limit on treatment expenses, arguing that medical emergencies could create substantial financial burdens. The demand is gaining traction because paying out of pocket burdens families, even though reimbursement is assured.