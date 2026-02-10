Tamil Nadu: Missing diff-abled man killed by coworker

Both the deceased and the accused are speech and hearing-impaired. The deceased, Mahendran, a native of Tenkasi district, was working at a garment godown in Madhavaram.

Probe revealed that Mahendran was murdered by his coworker, Lawrence (43) and his friend, Vaidyanathan (45), on December 6. Lawrence was suspicious that Mahendran was in an illicit relationship with his wife, after the latter often visited their house and allegedly developed a friendship with the woman.