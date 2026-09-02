Tamil Nadu Ministers promise ST certificates in 15 days

Minister Vanni Arasu said that several legislators had highlighted the difficulties tribal people face in obtaining community certificates. "I encountered the same complaint when I visited the Kalvarayan Hills, Erode and other areas. People there did not even believe that ministers would visit them, as ministers had not gone there earlier," he said.

Former minister MRK Panneerselvam countered Vanni Arasu's remarks, saying the previous DMK government had implemented several measures that led to the issuance of certificates.