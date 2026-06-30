Tamil Nadu minister P Venkataramanan conducts surprise inspection at Amma Unavagam

The Minister inspected the quality, taste and hygiene of the food served, the maintenance of the kitchen, availability of drinking water and other facilities at the Unavagam. He also reviewed the overall functioning of the outlet and assessed the services being provided to the public.

During the inspection, Venkataramanan instructed the staff to maintain cleanliness, ensure timely preparation and distribution of food, and uphold quality standards in every meal served. He also directed officials to keep all basic amenities at the Unavagam in proper condition for the convenience of the public.