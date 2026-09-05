Tamil Nadu: Mills face heat to meet Pongal dhoti, saree demand

Principal Secretary TN Venkatesh inspected the cooperative spinning mill at Kundagavayal village near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai on Friday as part of the exercise.

Venkatesh said the inspection was being carried out following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s instruction to distribute free dhotis and sarees through PDS outlets for Pongal. The cooperative spinning mills at Andipatti, Ettayapuram, Aralvaimozhi, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai are being inspected to assess their yarn production, he said.

The yarn produced at these mills would be transported to handloom and powerloom centres in Erode, Thiruchengodu, Coimbatore and Srivilliputhur, where dhotis and sarees would be woven before being distributed to the respective districts, Venkatesh said.