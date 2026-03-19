Tamil Nadu: Middle school teachers to be scribes for Class 10 boards
CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has ordered the appointment of middle school teachers as scribes for Class 10 board exams.
Teachers working in classes 5 to 8, who have subject knowledge, should be appointed as scribes, the directorate instructed.
Earlier, the School Education Department was planning to appoint engineering, and arts and science college students, and Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) volunteers as scribes for differently abled students writing the board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12.
In February, however, the department revoked the plan to appoint student volunteers.
Also, the DGE has decided that additional question papers will not be given like previous years. Instead, the exact number of question papers for each exam centre has been calculated.
For this year's exam, the department has also introduced books of A4 size with large fonts for subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, business mathematics, and statistics.
Students appearing for accountancy paper will be given ordinary calculators without programming.